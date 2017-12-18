Electrified vehicles to be available across the entire Toyota and Lexus line-up

Monday, 18 December, 2017 - 17:24

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announced today its plans toward the popularization of electrified vehicles for the decade 2020-2030.

Toyota aims to have by 2025, every model in the Toyota and Lexus line-up around the world available as either a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option.

Toyota’s electrified vehicle strategy centres on a significant acceleration in the development and launch plans of Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs), Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (FCEVs).

In October 2015, Toyota launched its Environmental Challenge 2050, which aims to reduce the negative impact of manufacturing and driving vehicles as much as possible and contribute to realizing a sustainable society.

"Toyota New Zealand welcomes the global commitment to making electric vehicles available across all models by 2025," says Toyota New Zealand’s Chief Executive Officer, Alistair Davis.

"As the world shifts towards a low carbon future, the automotive and transportation industries have a critical role to play."

"The high proportion of renewable electricity in New Zealand means that the conversion of the national fleet to electric and hybrid vehicles will make a big contribution to the country’s commitment to reducing CO2 emissions."

"Toyota New Zealand has made a commitment to moving towards this sustainable future with the release of our new Prius PHV in the first quarter of 2018. This is particularly timely given the Government announcements today of the process to establish a Zero Carbon Act and a Climate Commission during 2018."

Toyota aims to reduce global average new-vehicle CO2 emissions by 90 percent from 2010 levels. Today’s announcement is the main pillar of a mid- to long-term initiative to achieve this challenge.

Electrification across the entire Toyota and Lexus line-up By around 2030, Toyota Motor Corporation aims to have sales of more than 5.5 million electrified vehicles, including more than 1 million zero-emission vehicles (BEVs, FCEVs).

Additionally, by around 2025, every model in the Toyota and Lexus line-up around the world will be available either as a dedicated electrified model or have an electrified option. This will be achieved by increasing the number of dedicated HEV, PHEV, BEV, and FCEV models and by generalizing the availability of HEV, PHEV and/or BEV options to all its models.

As a result, the number of models developed without an electrified version will be zero.

Zero-emission Vehicles Toyota will accelerate the popularization of BEVs with more than 10 BEV models to be available worldwide by the early 2020s, starting in China, before entering other markets - the gradual introduction to Japan, India, U.S. and Europe is expected.

The FCEV line-up will be expanded for both passenger and commercial vehicles in the 2020s.

Hybrid Electric and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles The HEV line-up will also grow, thanks to the further development of the Toyota Hybrid System II (featured in the current-generation Prius and other models); the introduction of a more powerful version in some models; and the development of simpler hybrid systems will be implemented in select models, as appropriate, to meet various customer needs.

Toyota also aims to expand its PHEV line-up in the 2020s.