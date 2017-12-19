International payments now on ANZ goMoney for Android

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 09:06

Another banking service once reserved for branches is now available on ANZ’s popular goMoney app. Customers with Android devices can now send money overseas from ANZ goMoney and pay an international transfer fee of $9-.

"ANZ has added international payments to our popular goMoney app for Android devices, making it easier for customers to send money overseas," ANZ Managing Director Institutional NZ Paul Goodwin said.

"We’re investing in our digital technology so customers can do more from the palm of their hand with our one app. It’s convenient and cheaper than going into a branch."

ANZ goMoney customers using iOS mobile devices will be able to transfer money overseas in early 2018.

ANZ has also announced a reduced fee to send money from New Zealand to Pacific nations. It now costs $7, reduced from $18, to send money to the Cook Islands, Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu on goMoney and Internet Banking. ANZ also covers standard overseas bank fees on selected currencies--.

"ANZ is supporting remittance payments to more Pacific nations as we know how important these funds are to local communities, and our customers’ friends and families," Mr Goodwin said.

"ANZ customers will also benefit from more international money transfer changes in early 2018, including a $9 flat fee to send funds to New Zealand’s major markets."

If an overseas payment takes place at a branch or by phone, it will incur a higher fee, as well as overseas bank fees.