John Scott appointed Bartercard CEO for Australia and NZ

Bartercard NZ chief executive John Scott has just been appointed CEO across both New Zealand and Australia. He takes up his new dual role immediately and will split his time across both countries, while retaining Auckland as his home base.

"Bartercard International undertook a detailed review of its operations earlier this year and made the logical decision to combine the trans-Tasman operations into one business unit," says Scott, who has been with the company five years after a long career in business finance and data.

"I’m delighted to have been appointed CEO for both countries and have already started work to develop a shared service model to support the requirements of the enlarged business. At the same time, I will be ensuring we continue to drive our culture of leadership and continuous improvement underpinned by technological innovation."

Scott joined Bartercard New Zealand as CEO five years ago and, in that time, has refocused the business with a vision and values that aim to build sales growth for members, empower Bartercard employees, and set in place a strategy to guide all decision-making and investment. Bartercard New Zealand has embarked on a journey of digital transformation and is leading the way when it comes to technological advances and investment - this will remain a key focus over the next few years.

"With this foundation, we have implemented more than 100 new initiatives and developed key technology platforms to help simplify and expand trading across our network," he says. "This has led to revenue doubling in the online distribution of products and services in New Zealand in the past 12 months and we will be introducing the same systems into Australia in April next year."

Bartercard New Zealand recently celebrated 25 years in New Zealand and more than $4 billion worth of trading. The company now has 15,000 cardholders nationwide and more than 6,000 active member businesses.