Fonterra welcomes Government's climate change announcement

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 09:52

Fonterra welcomes the Government’s latest move to address climate change, including its plans to establish a Climate Commission. The dairy Co-operative echoes Minister James Shaw’s belief in the importance of ensuring both a sustainable economy and stable climate for future generations.

Carolyn Mortland, Fonterra’s Director of Sustainability said the Co-operative is committed to engaging with the Government on the development of a robust Zero Carbon Act, which represents the interests of all stakeholders.

"Climate change is an important issue for all Kiwis and we support the Government’s efforts to transition New Zealand to a low carbon economy. Just last month we announced our own target of achieving net zero emissions from our manufacturing operations by 2050.

"It’s vital the Government adopts an evidence based approach to developing any new policy to address agricultural emissions. The introduction of new climate change legislation is an ambitious step, and should be done in a way that considers the impact on New Zealand communities.

"As one of the members of Biological Emissions Reference Group, alongside the likes of Federated Farmers, The Ministry for Primary Industries and the Ministry for the Environment, we welcome the opportunity to share our insights with the Climate Change Commission," Mrs Mortland concluded.