Christmas comes early as deliveries ramp up around Wellington

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 11:03

She might not have a sleigh and a big red coat but award winning Fastway Franchisee Ruth Wilson does have a courier van packed full of parcels and a delivery list growing by the day in the run up to Christmas.

Singlehandedly delivering over 250 parcels a day in often hot and humid conditions is no mean feat but for self confessed ‘workaholic’ mum-of-one Ruth, it’s all in a day’s work.

"At this time of year the days are long but I absolutely love what I do and owe so much to my new found career".

At 32, the florist turned Fastway fanatic has just won the company’s Wellington Franchisee of the Year title for the second year running and dreams of one day taking out the company’s national honours.

Ruth’s road to small business ownership came when a friend asked her to step in on his delivery run in Karori two years ago. Since then she and partner Mitch have purchased their own Fastway Franchise in Johnsonville where Ruth’s mainly residential ‘territory’ now covers Johnsonville along with neighbouring Newlands, Broadmeadows, parts of Khandallah and Churton Park.

Winning Wellington’s Fastway Franchisee of the Year is apt recognition for Ruth’s ‘get on with the job’ drive and determination.

"This job is hard yakka and not for the faint hearted, you’ve got to be prepared to hit the ground running with early starts and work physically hard. There’s no point in working if you’re not working towards something and for me it’s being the best I can be.

"I get up super early, for me it’s the best time of the day to be productive because it’s peaceful and there’s noone around.

"A typical day involves getting to the depot where I sort the day’s freight into cages, load the van as full as I can and head out. I do two big cycles a day and try to collect my six year old daughter Pixie for the home run, it’s a great way to spend time with her (even if I do have to bribe her with an iceblock)!"

As for what’s inside all the parcels, Ruth reveals:

"It’s big chain merchandise all day every day, the rise in online shopping has had an enormous impact on businesses, including mine!"