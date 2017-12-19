Skyline Enterprises announces redevelopment plans for O’Connell's Pavilion

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 13:32

Skyline Enterprises has today revealed concept plans of a proposed $26 million redevelopment of Queenstown’s O’Connell’s Pavilion building.

Artist’s impressions show a striking new façade for the 29-year-old building on Camp Street in the central business district.

The existing building will be strengthened for seismic purposes, including adding a new structural frame around part of the external perimeter of the building - resulting in what is effectively a new building appearance.

The existing building currently meets seismic standards but the redevelopment allows Skyline the opportunity to be proactive in ensuring the building withstands a significant earthquake event, as well as modernizing the facilities.

Each of the Pavilion’s four floors will be modified to retain a mix of retail and commercial spaces, as well as keeping the ground floor food court.

Skyline has undertaken a feasibility study over the past 12 months to determine whether it was appropriate to refurbish or redevelop the building, Executive Chairman Mark Quickfall says.

"The analysis of seismic strengthening played an important early role in determining that redevelopment was the best option for O’Connell’s Pavilion. This is a significant project which, when complete, will result in a landmark building for central Queenstown. We envision an attractive, eye-catching building that is a destination in its own right - but also significantly improving the quality of the public areas and general customer experience. We want the new O’Connell’s Pavilion to reflect that it’s a great place to do business in downtown Queenstown."

The concept plans have been designed by acclaimed Queenstown architect Preston Stevens of McAuliffe Stevens.

Changes to the building’s exterior have presented several opportunities, including: Creating a new customer entry off Cow Lane; providing customers direct access to Beach Street stores as well as the building (from Beach Street); upgrading the entries off Camp and Beach Street’s and review the elevations along Beach St and Cow Lane to make it more accessible from the street.

There would also be a new ‘feature’ public lift between the food court and level three, inside the atrium.

All tenants have been informed of the redevelopment and are provided with regular updates.

"We’re consulting individually with tenants throughout this process and we’re inviting informal feedback about our concept. Our concept has concentrated on the building’s exterior, with more detailed work on the interior to be advanced over the coming months," says Alastair Clifford, manager of Skyline Properties.

"Plans are still conceptual and our designs require further work before it can be submitted to council for consent."

The company plans to lodge a building consent application in the New Year, followed by a resource consent application. It’s expected the main construction period would begin in May 2019, with the building complete in late 2020.

The O’Connell’s Pavilion redevelopment is Skyline Properties’ second major commercial building project in central Queenstown in recent years. In 2016, the company opened the iconic mixed-use Eichardt’s Building on Marine Parade - complementing the area’s luxury precinct.