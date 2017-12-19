Director election for Beef and Lamb Northern North Island district

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 14:35

A Director election will be held for Beef + Lamb New Zealand’s Northern North Island electoral district after three nominations were received.

Martin Coup of Aria, Murray Jagger of Whangarei and Ross Wallis of Raglan will stand as candidates to replace current Northern North Island director and chairman James Parsons, who announced last month he was not seeking re-election.

There were no nominations for the Northern South Island electoral district with current director Phil Smith re-elected unopposed. Derrick Millton has also been re-elected unopposed to the Directors’ Independent Remuneration Committee (DIRC).

No written remits have been submitted for the Annual Meeting.

Voting papers will be posted to all registered farmers on 12 February and will need to be returned by 16 March. Internet voting will also be available.

To be eligible to vote, a livestock farmer must have owned at least 250 sheep, or 50 beef cattle, or 100 dairy cattle, on 30 June 2017. Farmers are encouraged to phone 0800 233 352 or visit www.beeflambnz.com to check they are registered.

The Annual Meeting will be held in Gisborne on 22 March and all levy payers are invited to attend.

Information regarding the elections is available from http://www.electionz.com/blnz2018/, by emailing iro@electionz.com or phoning 0800 666 032.