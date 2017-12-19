'Equal pay one step closer today' for mental health and addiction support workers

Tuesday, 19 December, 2017 - 14:36

Women working in New Zealand can take good heart from the announcement of Government negotiations on equal pay for people working in mental health and addiction support, says CTU President Richard Wagstaff. "Every advancement is one step closer to New Zealand being the first country in the world that pays women fairly," Mr Wagstaff said.

"Although there is a negotiations process to work through, I think it’s significant that the Public Service Association and E tÅ« have secured movement on this campaign commitment from the Government so quickly after the election. Under the last Government, the people working in community addiction and support were excluded from the $2 billion aged care settlement which covered very similar roles. I think that says volumes about what women in New Zealand can look forward to under this administration."

"We’re expecting progress for many other groups of female-dominated occupations throughout 2018. Unions are absolutely prioritising working with Government to securing the pay women have been legally entitled to, but denied for so long. We’re expecting the agreed pay equity principles to be put into our equal pay law, and for the Government to deliver equal pay for the women they employ and in Government funded roles."

"Congratulations to the Minister and to the union members delivering these vital support services in our communities. Here’s to many more announcements of progress in the year to come."