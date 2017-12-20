Reality hits home for Cadbury workers

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 08:51

It will be a sad day for Dunedin as 85 permanent, full-time Cadbury confectionary workers end their employment with the company, effective Friday.

The loss of their jobs ends many years of collective contribution to an iconic Dunedin institution, and "there will be tears and sadness, as people realise it’s over," says E tÅ« delegate and Sub-branch Vice President, Teresa Gooch.

"Many will look back on years of camaraderie and really, the good times of working at Cadbury where workmates have been like family. Cadbury has been good to us. There is a real feeling of loss, so there will be grieving," she says.

"It’s also hard for those of us who will still be working here - we know we’re next and we’re also feeling for our departing friends.

"Some have found jobs and gone already, but many others are very anxious."

However, Teresa says people need to stay positive.

"I would urge people to have some faith about where they go from here. A lot of employers are keen to take on the Cadbury workers due to their committed work ethic, reliability and service to the company. These are wanted workers.

"As long as they’re active and positive there’s a good chance they’ll get a job somewhere."

E tÅ« Industry Coordinator Food, Phil Knight says the union remains concerned over the demise of many good quality jobs, especially in provincial centres like Dunedin.

"These have been good, permanent, full-time jobs and those aren’t always easy to find. We know some people are leaving Dunedin to get into jobs so it’s very disruptive," he says.