Film producers teach sales people how to tell phone stories

Wednesday, 20 December, 2017 - 11:03

While mobile phone technology and cloud platforms have made it cheap and easy for companies to create and distribute their own content, the need for brands to maintain a professional brand image is behind the launch of a new mobile phone video production training service from New Zealand company, Real-TV.

The company, which works with brands like Noel Leeming, Mitre10, Bayer, BNZ and Main Freight, launched the new workshop training service to help corporate sales people be more effective by giving them the skills to design, film and edit video on their smart devices.

Co-founder of Real-TV (and former award-winning producer of TVNZ's The Lion Man series), Reuben Pillsbury, said it's past time for video companies to accept that the industry has been well and truly disrupted by technology, which has made video production accessible to anybody with a cell phone.

"There will always be a need for high quality, top-of-the-line video content, but there is also room for less formal video storytelling - it can help brands, and their sales and marketing people, come across as engaging, personable and expert.

"Rather than fearing any perceived threats that informal video may present to our business, we aim to embrace the growth of a medium we love, and to help people do it even better," Mr Pillsbury said.

The new service gives staff members of companies the means to produce and deliver important messages where previously budget and time constraints would have offered significant obstacles, resulting in many lost opportunities for the business.

The smart device video production workshop, which is in high demand from many household corporate brands and even SMEs, covers topics such as:

- How to frame a shot;

- How to use natural light;

- Interview techniques;

- How to construct an engaging story; and

- How to edit the video using mobile phone apps.

Participants in the hands-on, day-long workshop will conceive, write, produce and edit a video to completion during the day workshop. The result is that the delegates finish with a two-minute video, complete with music.

Real-TV co-founder, Kim Goodhart, said that learning how to create and tell a good story offers businesses all kinds of benefits.

These including the ability to communicate better internally - particularly during organisational transformation - as well as helping to break down internal silos, personalise one-on-one promotions to potential customers, and deliver updates, news and product education.

"The concept of being able to tell your own video stories is great for sales and marketing, but possibly offers, even greater value for internal communications, where authenticity has a higher value than production quality.

"People who attend the course report that they're particularly excited to get a handle on story structure, as well as learning how to question, solve problems, be provocative and capture an audience's attention," said Ms Goodhart, who studied screenwriting at the University of California, Los Angeles.

So far, the average age of workshop participants is 48-years.

"I'm not surprised by the demographic," Ms Goodhart said. "Gen Xers and Boomers assume less and are a bit more hesitant about the technology, so they make better students. All of them, without exception, are blown away by how easy the technology is to master - that's why 'how to tell a story' suddenly takes centre stage."

For more information, visit www.real-tv.co.nz