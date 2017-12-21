Online traffic set to peak on Boxing Day, reveals PriceSpy.co.nz

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 06:59

If online shopping is to take a similar pattern to 2016, traffic is set to peak on Boxing Day, according to PriceSpy.co.nz, where up to 40% of items listed on the website are expected to be reduced.

PriceSpy.co.nz also expects online traffic to be around 2.5 times higher than the average day throughout December, so bigger than the Christmas shopping frenzy!

Liisa Matinvesi-Bassett, New Zealand country manager for PriceSpy.co.nz, New Zealand’s biggest online price comparison site, says: "With so many products being discounted, it’s of no great surprise that the Boxing Day sales prove to be so popular with bargain-savvy Kiwis.

"Boxing Day is by far the cheapest day of the month, with prices beginning to drop from around 22nd December and remaining low until the end of the month and early into January.

"In fact, those that wait to do their shopping just one day after Christmas Day can expect to receive an average saving of around 17% per product. With almost a third (30%) of items listed on PriceSpy.co.nz on Boxing Day 2016 at a lower price than a week earlier, so it saves to wait!"

For those setting their New Year’s Resolutions to save money and get fit - there’s more good news in store! PriceSpy.co.nz can reveal gadgets such as activity trackers are predicted to offer huge discounts after Christmas, with the average saving expected to be around 58%. Other products likely to offer money off post-Christmas include portable speakers (offering an average discount of 19%) and headphones (offering an average discount of 18%).

Matinvesi-Bassett continues: "Our data clearly demonstrates the closer you get towards Christmas, the bigger the savings consumers can potentially receive. This is especially so for the more popular items like speakers, headphones, activity trackers, perfumes and toys

With the festive period set to be a scorcher, PriceSpy.co.nz also reveal that Kiwis are on the search for fans, to help them keep cool in the midday heat. In addition, they are also keeping an eye on the prices of barbeques, to make the most of those long summer evenings!

Matinvesi-Bassett concludes: "Our historical data already shows a clear spike in the number of people searching for fans. Kiwis need to buy wisely however, as the most popular fan on the market (Dyson AM06), is priced at its highest over the summer, peaking at $486. Out of season this same product is priced over $100 cheaper ($365 in May 2017).

"Kiwis are also hunting out barbeques at this time of year as according to our data, the popularity of barbeques in New Zealand can increase five-fold during the summer months. If this heatwave is anything to go by, this year it may be even higher!"

To help Kiwi consumers avoid panic buying and purchasing items when they are priced at their most expensive, PriceSpy.co.nz encourages shoppers to download the PriceSpy app and set up price alerts for the items they are looking to buy. This will automatically monitor the price of the items from their phone and they will notified when there is a price change. Alternatively, using the barcode scanner in store will let shoppers compare prices across different retailers.