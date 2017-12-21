NZME brings all things property under 'OneRoof'

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 08:45

NZME is shaking up the property market with the launch of its new digital platform OneRoof, a single destination providing data and information that buyers, sellers, renters and home owners need to make better property decisions.

Research shows that 57% of property buyers use up to four resources, and many websites in researching their property purchase-. OneRoof will be the source for the listings, insight, data and content that savvy property buyers and renters want to help them make an informed decision, on their next home. OneRoof will have a design which focuses on the factors that really matter to prospective buyers and renters.

With the information they need at their fingertips, OneRoof users will be able to make better property decisions, faster than ever, in one place.

Herald Homes and NZME’s regional property supplements are a trusted destination for anyone looking to buy, sell or rent property. OneRoof builds upon NZME’s resources to provide New Zealanders with a more powerful and enjoyable way to find their next home or make their best investment yet. With the backing of the NZME network, which has a national reach of 3.3 million Kiwis, OneRoof offers real estate agents a real alternative to connect with potential buyers and renters across the country.

The site will also specifically cater to renters. OneRoof will allow renters to apply for properties directly through the platform, eliminating the need for filling out paper work with each individual application and making it easier than ever to find the perfect place.

OneRoof will feature market-leading editorial content from the Real Estate team at the New Zealand Herald and around the country, to inform and inspire readers with everything from market performance to first home buying tips.

Michael Boggs, Chief Executive Officer at NZME says, "With our experience, audience reach and recognised editorial expertise in property, OneRoof is the natural next step for NZME to capitalise on the opportunity presented by the digital property market. OneRoof will be a formidable competitor in New Zealand’s property market."

Laura Maxwell, Chief Digital Officer at NZME, says OneRoof will streamline the property buying and renting process. "OneRoof will be an all-inclusive hub, connecting prospective buyers and renters with information, agents, potential properties and the tools they need to make the best property decision for them."

"OneRoof has been designed with complete focus on the needs of the user. The decision to purchase a property is one of the biggest financial and emotional decisions that we make in our lives. Buyers need to be able to understand how their chosen property will work for them and their lifestyle, to understand whether this is the right place for them to buy. We are prioritising the things that actually matter to people in making property decisions, which until now hasn’t been easily accessible all in one place. OneRoof changes that."

Watch here to see what OneRoof has in store, or visit www.oneroof.co.nz now.

Sources -Nielsen, New Zealand Real Estate Report 2017. Property Hot Spots: How to reach Kiwis planning to buy and sell Nielsen CMI, September 2017 fused database: Q4 16 - Q3 17 (population 10 years +). Based on unduplicated weekly reach of NZME newspapers, radio stations, and monthly domestic unique audience of NZME’s digital channels.