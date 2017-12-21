Cigna broadens horizons with Auckland Airport

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 09:55

In a New Zealand first, Cigna and Auckland Airport have teamed up to provide a comprehensive, convenient and competitive travel insurance offering for the increasing number of travellers flying out of, and into New Zealand.

Kiwis made a record 2.79 million overseas trips in the year to September 2017 according to the latest figures from Statistics New Zealand, up 10% on the previous year, with 43% going for holidays and 37% visiting family or friends.

Cigna becomes the first provider in New Zealand to partner with an airport to sell travel insurance direct to travellers. As the newest partner in Auckland Airport’s recognition programme Strata Club, Cigna will offer comprehensive travel insurance to Strata Club members. Members buying Cigna travel insurance in partnership with Auckland Airport will earn Strata Points.

"Auckland Airport is the first airport in New Zealand to offer travel insurance directly to its customers and Cigna is proud to be the chosen partner," Cigna Head of Partnerships and Business Development Mark Kenning says. "With the growing number of New Zealanders heading offshore, it is great Cigna can offer a simple, easy and quick way for travellers to purchase comprehensive travel insurance through the airport while earning rewards at the same time."

Travellers said when buying travel insurance, coverage for medical expenses was the most important consideration (82%). Coverage for lost baggage and personal effects (75%), 24-hour emergency assistance (74%), lost money or credit cards (73%) and reparation (71%) rounded out the top reasons.

"Unexpected medical costs when travelling can escalate quickly, adding up to hundreds of thousands of dollars, so travel insurance is extremely important to ensure families are protected when travelling overseas," Mr Kenning says. "Statistics New Zealand data also shows 45% of travellers say they have pre-existing medical conditions, and with 6 in 10 Kiwis looking for policies that cover this, we’re pleased our comprehensive travel insurance is able to provide people for what they need. We are delighted to be by our customers’ sides, wherever their travels may take them."

Auckland Airport launched the app-based Strata Club in April 2017 to recognise customers’ travel choices and offer them personalised services and benefits. There are currently 65,000 Strata Club members, with the number growing quickly. "Strata Club is about understanding all aspects of our customers’ journeys and offering them products and services to make those journeys the best they can be, so we’re delighted to partner with Cigna on this travel insurance offer," says Jason Delamore, Auckland Airport general manager - marketing and technology.