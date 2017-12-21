China Construction Bank Corporation registered as a bank

|
The Reserve Bank today registered China Construction Bank Corporation to provide banking services in New Zealand.
China Construction Bank Corporation is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and will operate in New Zealand as a branch.
A New Zealand subsidiary of the China Construction Bank Corporation has been registered to provide banking services in New Zealand since July 2014.
There are now 25 registered banks in New Zealand.
