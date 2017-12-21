Lock up your construction sites

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 13:25

WorkSafe New Zealand is reminding those managing construction sites to ensure their sites are safe and secure before they head away for the Christmas break.

WorkSafe’s Chief Inspector Assessments for the Central Region Marcus Nalter, said everyone should be able to enjoy some time off over the break but there were a few things to think about before knocking off for Christmas.

"Residential or commercial construction sites need to be left safe and secure. You won’t be there, and you need to make sure no-one can get in and injure themselves.

Commercial construction sites are generally well protected, but do a final check before you head off for the break. Residential settings are a bit different - the natural curiosity of kids’ means these sites can be a magnet for them and no-one wants to hear that a child or another person has been injured on their site because they failed to adequately secure it."

Under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 there is a responsibility to care for others on your site, even if they are not workers.

"It is not just about complying with the law, but also making sure that no one’s holiday ends in a trip to the hospital".

Things to consider when making sure your site is secured and the public are protected include:

- Is the worksite fenced off from the public? - Are the public protected from falling material? - Is clear signage present to warn people of danger? - Is the boundary secure? - Have steps been taken to prevent any unauthorised access, eg are all ladders removed

or their rungs boarded so they can’t be used? - Are excavations and openings securely covered or fenced off? - Is all plant immobilised to prevent unauthorised use? - Are bricks and materials safely stacked? - Are all flammable or dangerous substances locked away in secure storage places?