Spark brings new 4G mobile site to Raglan

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 14:22

In anticipation of a surge in demand for mobile data this summer, Spark has activated 4G on the Raglan Town mobile site.

To prepare for the influx of visitors, the site at Raglan Town will be lit up with 4G and 3G mobile coverage, improving coverage for residents and holidaymakers alike, using both 700 MHz and 1800MHz spectrums.

It’s home to surf, sand, stunning scenery and sits to the west of Hamilton with nearly 3,000 people residing in the area according to statistics on the Waikato District Council. Visitors to the town in summer increases the town’s population by around 300- 400 percent according to the council website.

Spark’s General Manager of Networks Colin Brown says based on our customers’ continuing demand for data, the company is expecting customers to take to their devices, even more, this year.

"Raglan is the definition of a summer holiday destination, it epitomises everything kiwis look for - sun, sea, sand and surf. Better mobile services mean people can share their getaways and holiday snaps with family and friends and stay up-to-date with everything going on back home," Brown adds.

4G technology allows customers to enjoy better access to Spark mobile coverage, making it even easier for people to share, upload, download and stream content such as YouTube videos, Spotify, and sport, faster and more reliably than ever before.

Nationwide upgrades:

To ensure customers right across the country can stay connected throughout the busy summer months Spark has invested a significant amount in upgrading its mobile network in time for Christmas to cater for the expected increase in demand for mobile data.

In the last three months, Spark has extended 4.5G to more than 30 locations, expanded capacity on more than 100 sites and built new sites in popular holiday locations such as Helena Bay, Kaeo, Mangawhai Heads, Pakiri Beach, Waikawa and Te Anau.

Spark is also deploying transportable sites to popular locations across the country such as Whitianga, Mangawhai, Wanaka and Mahia Peninsula to improve capacity in the areas that see huge increases in visitors.