Spark brings 4G to Foxton Beach for Christmas

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 14:15

Spark has lit up a new mobile site at Foxton Beach offering much needed mobile coverage to the area just in time for Christmas.

The new mobile site, located near the beach offers 3G and 4G mobile coverage and capacity to the area, which previously had little to no coverage.

Foxton Beach, located on the South Taranaki bight at the mouth of the Manawatu River, sits six kilometres west of the main town of Foxton. It has a permanent population of about 2000 people and is growing steadily thanks to a number of new subdivisions.

It’s a popular holiday destination due to the beach and bird sanctuary at the Manawatu Estuary, which is an internationally recognised bird sanctuary and is a spot for Godwit migrations. Most of the homes in Foxton Beach are holiday homes.

Spark has brought 4G on the 700MHz spectrum to Foxton Beach to improve mobile services. Spark General Manager of Networks Colin Brown says the improved mobile network will allow locals and visitors alike to stay connected with their friends and families while enjoying the sights and sounds of the Foxton Beach area.

"We’re always looking to improve mobile service across New Zealand and we’re excited that Foxton Beach residents and holidaymakers are now able to access the benefits of 4G."

4G technology allows customers to enjoy better access to Spark mobile coverage, making it even easier for people to share, upload, download and stream content such as YouTube videos, Spotify, and sport, faster and more reliably than ever before.