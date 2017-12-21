Waikawa and Springlands gets 4G for Christmas

Thursday, 21 December, 2017 - 14:43

Spark has lit up two key areas with new 4G coverage in Marlborough just in time for Christmas.

In anticipation of the surge in demand for mobile data over the holidays, both Waikawa (Marlborough Sounds) and Springlands (Blenheim) have been activated with 4G on the 700 MHz spectrum to improve mobile services in these areas.

As the gateway to the Queen Charlotte track, Waikawa Bay is a sought-after location for holidaymakers, trampers and cyclists alike.

The Marlborough Sounds holiday hotspot of Waikawa is located to the north east of Picton.

Another spot to get improved mobile coverage is the suburb of Springlands to the west of Blenheim’s central business, as Spark adds a new mobile site to accommodate the growth in the area.

The addition will also give some residents the option to use Wireless Broadband as an alternative to fixed-line services for low to moderate data users of home broadband.

Wireless Broadband from Spark gives people quality broadband (with or without a landline), but by connecting to the nearest cell site rather than over a fixed line laid to their house.

Spark’s General Manager of Networks Colin Brown said it was great that Spark was able to get the coverage up and running in time for summer.

"We’re pleased to be able to offer 4G to this area for residents and visitors to Waikawa Bay and Springlands who can now keep in touch when they are out and about to improve mobile coverage in the area," he added.

4G technology allows customers to enjoy better access to Spark mobile coverage, making it even easier for people to share, upload, download and stream content such as YouTube videos, Spotify, and sport, faster and more reliably than ever before.

Nationwide upgrades:

To ensure customers right across the country can stay connected throughout the busy summer months Spark has invested a significant amount in upgrading its mobile network in time for Christmas to cater for the expected increase in demand for mobile data.

In the last three months, Spark has extended 4.5G to more than 30 locations, expanded capacity on more than 100 sites and built new sites in popular holiday locations such as Helena Bay, Kaeo, Mangawhai Heads, Pakiri Beach, Raglan, Waikawa and Te Anau.

Spark is also deploying transportable sites to popular locations across the country such as Whitianga, Mangawhai, Wanaka and Mahia Peninsula to improve capacity in the areas that see huge increases in visitors.