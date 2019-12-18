Z Energy makes a move on price board transparency

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 12:43

Z Energy has responded to the 5 December Commerce Commission market study report by putting up its first price board that displays all fuel grades, including Premium, at Z Beach Road in Auckland. The board also displays the everyday 6c per litre discount that can be achieved through its Pumped loyalty program.

Z General Manager of Retail, Andy Baird says that Z is committed to rolling the price boards out across its 340 sites, including Caltex, within the next 6 months.

"We’ve advocated for full price board transparency for some time and have been trialing such signage with select customers to ensure the information displayed is clear. So, we’re very pleased that one of the outcomes of the fuel market study was that this would be mandated across the industry.

"Solving this issue is something that all retailers can and should do quickly. We placed the order for our boards the morning that the final study was published, and we’re excited to be able to get our first board up and deliver further transparency to motorists in Auckland at Z Beach Road in time for Christmas," says Andy.

Z looks forward to working with customers, industry colleagues and the Government on progressing the Commerce Commission outcomes and its world-class ambitions for the New Zealand fuel industry.