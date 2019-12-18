WorkSafe appoints new Chief Executive

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 12:46

The Chair of WorkSafe New Zealand, Ross Wilson announced today that following a publicly advertised selection process, Phil Parkes will be the agency’s new Chief Executive.

"Phil is currently WorkSafe’s Chief Operating Officer, leading our Operations Group of over 300 employees, including High Hazards, Energy and Public Safety, Health and Safety Innovation, Operational Excellence, our General Inspectorate, Specialist Interventions, and Health and Technical Services.

"Phil has provided excellent operational leadership within the organisation and the Board is confident he has the knowledge, vision and skills to lead WorkSafe as Chief Executive."

Phil also brings extensive regulatory and leadership experiences from previous roles in local and central government in New Zealand and the UK. Before Phil joined WorkSafe, he was General Manager Policy and Legal with the New Zealand Environmental Protection Authority, and led the implementation of a new regulatory framework.

Phil Parkes will replace Nicole Rosie who is taking on the role of Chief Executive at the NZ Transport Agency, following three years at WorkSafe.