Milford Haven stands out from the crowd at Milford Sound - Go Orange

Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 - 13:39

Boat renovations, a string of awards and a brand-new menu launch just in time for summer -- Milford Sound’s most celebrated scenic cruise boat is going above and beyond.

The new-look Milford Haven from Go Orange has launched into its second season with a new menu and award-winning brews from sister company Canyon Brewing Queenstown.

Travellers on board Haven can now choose from a freshly-cooked café-style menu with vegan and vegetarian options.

They can dig into cooked-to-order fish burgers or a crispy tofu roti generously covered with toppings, or browse a patisserie section filled with cakes and sweet treats paired with barista-made coffee.

Breakfasts and lunches are catered for and can be enjoyed inside, upstairs or out on picnic-style benches on the top deck.

For those who fancy a tipple, an artisan cheeseboard including some of New Zealand’s favourite cheeses is paired perfectly with a Mount Rosa 2019 rosé.

The Milford Haven is the only boat in in Milford Sound offering made-to-order menu items and café-style table service, standing out from the crowd with its marriage of impeccable design and outstanding hospitality.

The Haven features velvet-soft seating in jewel-like shades, café-style booths, eye-catching artwork, chilled music, and an AstroTurf top deck with wooden bench seating, an outdoor bar and 360-degree views.

"We’ve created a whole new model of how guests can experience Milford, and they’re loving it!" says Cruise Experience Manager Tim Wells.

"The fiord hasn’t changed for hundreds of years but we have, delivering a cruise experience that goes above and beyond in creating the perfect day out for our guests.

"We know we’re getting it right, with nearly 25% growth in guest numbers last year and rave reviews."

Earlier this year Go Orange was named Fiordland Tourism Operator Of The Year as a result of the work put into Milford Haven and its Fiordland experience. Go Orange also won the Best Activity New Zealand award in the 2019 Adventure Tourism Awards across Australia and New Zealand.