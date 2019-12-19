Full speed ahead for Millbrook Resort’s latest golf and housing development

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 09:37

Five years of planning is coming to fruition for Queenstown’s award-winning Millbrook Resort, developing a new golf course complemented by two high-end residential neighbourhoods.

Back in 2014 the Overseas Investment Office approved Millbrook’s purchase of 67 hectares of the former Dalgleish Farm land on its western boundary.

Seventeen months after site clearance started on the $50m development now known as Mill Farm, it’s full speed ahead as the course takes shape and building platforms are developed for 42 building sites -- averaging around 2000m2-- on two distinct sites within the farm.

A large upper plateau called The Grand Terrace is home to 24 sites, situated among undulating hills and natural rock formations with outstanding panoramic views over fairways and pastoral lands to the mountains that ring the famed Wakatipu Basin.

Nestled on the lower elevation, Willow Glen sites are taking shape alongside tees and fairways of nine new holes that will form part of the re-designed Coronet 18 course.

They boast north-facing outlooks over an enhanced Mill Stream which has been widened to create larger waterways bounded by wildlife zones.

Willow Glen and The Grand Terrace are surrounded by over 20 hectares of working farmland.

Work is nearing completion on rebuilding the historic woolshed which has been moved from its original location to a paddock adjoining Malaghans Road, on the northern boundary of the farm.

An historic cottage on the site will be restored and enhanced with sympathetic additions connected to this original stone cottage, which will eventually be for sale as part of a trophy site.

The golf course will be fully ‘sown out’ by the end of January next year, with cart path construction and bunkers filled during the grow-in phase before being playable by Spring 2021.

Following work to relocate the original Arrow Irrigation Scheme pipework which originally ran across the land, a new irrigation lake has been beautifully integrated into the course layout.

It is sensationally picturesque, with a jetty jutting out into the water that will be a photographer’s dream.

The new course boasts what Millbrook believes to be the highest commercial golf tee in the country at 480m above sea level.

With summer underway there are around 40 contractors on site on any given day, and Millbrook Director of Property and Development Ben O’Malley says it’s "thrilling" to see just how quickly Mill Farm is coming to life.

"When it’s something we’ve envisioned for this long, it’s extremely rewarding to see it take shape and become a reality," he says.

"The design of the course plays through impressive ice-sculptured canyons and valleys, transitioning through a grazed paddock before returning alongside Mill Stream.

The typology of the land and clever design means that on many of the holes, houses are hidden from view.

All building platforms have been thoughtfully integrated so that each has a unique view over outstanding tee, fairways, mountain or rural views, or all of the above!"

The new development will add nine new golf holes to Millbrook’s current world-class 27-hole offering, meaning two full 18-hole courses will operate when it opens - the Coronet and the Remarkables courses.

The new development will retain a rural, agrarian feel thanks to the rustic open farm areas scattered around the course, including the high hillocks that form a natural western geographical ‘end point’.

Development of Mill Farm is the latest chapter in an ongoing success story of golf course and property development for Millbrook Resort.

While Mill Farm properties are not yet being marketed, Millbrook recorded total property sales of $45m for its financial year ending September 30 2019.

Sales of the Residences On Dalgleish have been outstanding.

The collection of five magnificent homes masterfully designed by Mason and Wales Architects is adjacent to the green expanses of the fourth and seventh fairways of the current Coronet Nine.

Of the three currently under construction, two have sold, one for a Millbrook record of $5.45million.

The third is being developed as a show home expected to open in March next year, the first in show home over 12 months.

The Frontiers, a home and land release of eight properties on Ploughmans and Wheatsheaf lanes, have also sold well this year, with six sold off the plans.

Just nine titled land-only parcels remain available at Fairway Heights and Fairway Crest with some magnificent homes being constructed on those already sold.

"It’s rewarding to see continued investment in Millbrook and our way of life by purchasers, and our earliest indications are that Mill Farm will be highly sought-after when it comes to market in autumn next year," says Mr O’Malley.