Important changes to country prefix and numbering of LINZ Pacific nautical charts

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 10:02

We are beginning a programme of work to update the prefix on nautical charts to their relevant two digit country code.

LINZ is responsible for developing and maintaining nautical charts for New Zealand and a number of Pacific Island nations including the Cook Islands, Niue, Samoa, Tokelau and Tonga.

Currently our charts are prefixed with ‘NZ’ in front of their unique chart number, regardless of whether they cover New Zealand waters or not.

We are beginning a programme of work to update the prefix on nautical charts to their relevant two digit country code.

The new country-specific codes will give Pacific island nations more ownership of nautical charts in their region and make it easier for users to identify the charts they need.

The change affects both Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs) and paper charts. These Pacific charts will continue to be maintained and published by LINZ.

The ‘NZ’ chart prefix will be replaced with country prefix as follows:

The unique number for each chart which follows the prefix, will also be changing.

Charts with the new prefix and number will begin to be published in early 2020, with Niue and some Tongan charts the first to change.

Users will be alerted to the changes through the NZ Notice to Mariners (NtM) editions.

Once each new chart is published, the previous version of that chart which carried the NZ prefix and old number, will be withdrawn.

A schedule of upcoming charts affected is available at Changes to country prefix and numbering of LINZ Pacific nautical charts.

If you have any concerns or comments about these changes, please email Hydro@linz.co.nz.