Courier drivers ready for last big delivery push in time for Christmas - Aramex NZ

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 11:21

The final countdown to Christmas is on and with e-commerce continuing to boom in New Zealand, couriers across the country are gearing up for what will be the busiest peak season ever.

Aramex New Zealand chief executive , Scott Jenyns, says the nationwide network is ready for what is set to be the busiest Christmas delivery period yet, likely to be up at least by 33 percent on last year.

"We will move a record number of parcels for the New Zealand network in the last week leading into Christmas, and it won’t stop there as Boxing Day sales will keep us hectic through until well after New Year," Mr Jenyns said.

Aramex, formerly Fastway Couriers, has been preparing for the Christmas period for some time, ensuring Christmas gifts from overseas arrive before December 25.

"New Zealanders buying from international retail websites have already bought online if they want to get their gifts delivered by Christmas Day but there’s still time to buy online from New Zealand retailers.

"We know that convenience is king, so we’ve laid strong foundations and have been investing in resources to make sure our fleet meets demand and helps New Zealand businesses optimise success at peak season.

"Our Parcel Connect service taps into the diverse business hours of local businesses to provide a close and convenient drop off and collection point for parcels. Busy customers can now drop off and collect their parcels at a time that suits them using one of 250+ Parcel Connect locations in communities across New Zealand."

"Our customers get to take advantage of the Aramex global network but without having to compromise on excellent local customer service.

"We’re still local franchisees, in local regions, and this is very important to us as local customer service is in our DNA but as a part of Aramex, a global leader in logistics, we have access to a range of benefits and opportunities to capture more of the growing global ecommerce market."

Aramex is one of the top five transport and logistics players globally, giving New Zealand delivery partners streamlined access to the fastest growing markets for New Zealand products.

"Outside of Australia, the USA, UK and China are now our largest inbound origins with volumes growing from these origins month on month, and we’ve also seen significant increases in shipping demand from domestic based customers sending to the world through our new International outbound service. This is exciting for us as the outbound service was a new service launched in partnership with the Aramex global network that has a presence in over 65 countries.