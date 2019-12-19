Samsung Galaxy Fold Sells Out

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 11:51

The Samsung Galaxy Fold officially went on general sale yesterday throughout New Zealand, and the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy Fold is already proving a hit with Kiwis. The pre-order stock allocations for PB Tech, Noel Leeming, Samsung Kiosks and the Samsung New Zealand’s online store have already sold out.

Samsung New Zealand is currently working on increasing stock levels, to ensure that there are Galaxy Fold’s for those wanting one this holiday season.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold features the world’s first 7.3-inch Infinity Flex Display, which folds into a compact device with a cover display. Galaxy Fold offers a powerful new way to multitask, watch videos, play games, and more - bringing to life new experiences and possibilities years in the making.

The Galaxy Fold has truly established itself as class leading innovation, with a number of key New Zealand channels have sold out of the initial stock allocation." said Stefan Lecchi, Acting IT and Mobile Director, Samsung Electronics New Zealand. "We are proud to bring Kiwis revolutionary innovation; it’s great to see them embracing the Galaxy Fold and this new category that unlocks capabilities never seen before thanks to the Infinity Flex Display."

The Samsung Galaxy Fold is in a category of its own. It delivers a new kind of mobile experience allowing users to do things they couldn’t do with an ordinary smartphone. Users now have the best of both worlds; a compact device that unfolds to reveal Samsung’s largest-ever smartphone display. Galaxy Fold brings together material, engineering and display innovations.

The Galaxy Fold comes with a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds (wireless in-ear headphones), a slim lightweight Aramid fibre phone cover and exclusive access to specialised customer care services - including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. Unfold the future; Samsung Galaxy Fold RRP: $3399.