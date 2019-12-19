How has your income changed? - Stats NZ

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 15:02

A new interactive web tool lets people see how incomes have changed where they live, Stats NZ said today.

"Our tool demonstrates what we can do solely from tax data and is part of ongoing work to develop new statistics using existing data," analytics manager Alan Bentley said.

"For example, we can see that median annual income for women in their early 40s in the Gore district increased from $27,800 in 2009 to $37,400 in 2017."

Stats NZ’s new experimental web tool lets you see how your income compares with the rest of New Zealand for your age group and sex, by region or district, from Gore to Whangarei. You can also see how median incomes have changed across New Zealand.

Find out about the tool and the data behind it at Experimental estimates of income from linked administrative data.

Figure 1: The two heatmaps of New Zealand show the regional distribution of median annual income for 25-29-year-old men. Lighter regions, such as Northland or Hawke’s Bay, represent lower annual median incomes. Darker regions, like the Tasman and Taranaki regions, represent higher median incomes. The left heatmap shows the median income for 2010. Canterbury is a medium hue, with Wellington being shaded a darker red. The right heatmap shows median incomes for 2017. Canterbury is a darker red, while Wellington is coloured a lighter orange.

Tax data allows more detailed estimates, including breakdowns by age, sex, region, and district. Previously we could only produce such detailed estimates every five years from census data.