Dr David Prentice joins MartinJenkins as Board Chair

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 15:25

MartinJenkins Managing Director Allana Coulon said she was delighted to welcome Dr David Prentice as the firm’s Board Chair.

MartinJenkins is a specialist and trusted adviser, providing economic, organisational, financial, and public policy services to its clients - many of which are tackling issues that need well thought out, sustainable pathways to overcome significant challenges and positively impact the lives of New Zealanders.

Ms Coulon said "David’s leadership experience, through his Board appointments and as the former Managing Director of Opus International, provides additional strength to our team. His understanding of the potential that can be released by organisations that align leadership, strategy and culture makes us a great match.

"We are a values-driven organisation and David is a values-driven leader who puts a premium on authenticity and credibility, Those are bedrock values for MartinJenkins. We’re thrilled to be building the firm’s future with David."

Dr Prentice said he is "excited to join MartinJenkins, a well-regarded and established local brand with a reputation as trusted, candid advisors to government, business and NGOs, and a strong history of delivering great results for clients."

David is currently an Independent Director of Trustpower. In January 2020 he will take up the role of Interim Chief Executive of Trustpower, for a period of up to one year.

He chaired the Interim Climate Change Committee, which was tasked with providing evidence and analysis on emissions from agriculture and electricity generation to be passed on to the new Climate Change Commission.

Visit www.martinjenkins.co.nz for more information about MartinJenkins and the MartinJenkins team.