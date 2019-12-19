Fonterra appoints interim CEO Greater China

Thursday, 19 December, 2019 - 16:12

Fonterra is pleased to appoint Teh-Han Chow as its interim CEO Greater China.

Fonterra CEO Miles Hurrell says the creation of this new role on the Fonterra Management Team reflects the importance of the China market to the Co-op and it will sit alongside the other regional CEO roles for AMENA, Kelvin Wickham, and APAC, Judith Swales.

"Teh-Han, who is currently our President NZMP for Greater China and South East Asia, has agreed to take on this responsibility in an interim capacity while we work through the recruitment process for a permanent CEO Greater China.

"Teh-Han is a proven food sector executive, with extensive experience leading large organisations across Consumer and Ingredients businesses. During his time at Fonterra he’s demonstrated his ability to grow a business by putting customers front and centre, which is exactly what our new operating model is about."

Before joining Fonterra in 2015, Teh-Han was the CEO of Louis Dreyfus in China, a leading merchant and processor of agricultural goods. He was also Managing Director Greater China for Simplot, a food and agribusiness company.