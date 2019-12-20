Response to 2019 Endeavour survey - MBIE

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 11:06

MBIE recently surveyed applicants on their experiences with the Endeavour Fund. More than 120 responses were received, so thanks to everyone who participated as the information collected helps inform future planning and optimisation.

MBIE grouped the responses into four main themes and provides the following response.

Feedback on proposals was seen as very useful and people welcomed the increase in written feedback at the end of the 2019 round. As part of continuous improvement, we are evaluating options regarding the amount of feedback provided at the end of the Endeavour rounds.

There were questions about the transparency of assessment and decision making processes. We provided an overview of the processes in the 2020 roadshow; the slides and a recording of one of the presentations can be found on the Endeavour webpage. Information can also be found in the Assessment Guidelines.

Challenges were noted with IMS (the portal), but there was general appreciation of the help provided by our people to help work through any problems. Remember, if you are a researcher that is having issues with IMS, your first port-of-call should be your research office. MBIE has a project underway that includes the procurement of a new system. Requirements for the new system include improving the user experience, in response to feedback.

The time between proposal submission and the announcement of results was seen as long, but between results and contract start dates very short. MBIE is constrained by many factors in running an annual investment process, both internal and external. We acknowledge that there are challenges with the timeline, but after many attempts to address this issue, and avoid clashes with other fund closing dates, no viable options to change the timeline are available at this time.