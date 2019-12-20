Kua kopoua e Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Rawhiti a Matai Smith ki te Poari o Te Matawai

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 12:07

Kua kopoua e Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Rāwhiti a Mātai Smith ki te Poari o Te Mātāwai

Mātai Smith: Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa

E mihi ana ngā Hoa-Toihau o Te Mātāwai, a Waihoroi Shortland rāua ko Mereana Selby, i te kopounga o te toa reo, o Matai Smith (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa) ki te Poari o Te Mātāwai.

Kua noho mai a Mātai ki te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Rāwhiti i ngā tau e toru ka hori nei, ka mutu i kopoua ia ki te Poari o Te Mātāwai e Te Tai Rāwhiti i te Whiringa-ā-nuku 2019.

He whānui ōna wheako i te ao pāpāho hei kaiwhakataki, hei kaitohutohu i whakawhiwhia ki te tohu, me te kitea o tōna kanohi i te pouaka whakaata mō ētahi ngahurutanga tau e rua, neke atu. I puta te ihu o Mātai i te ranga tuatahi o Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo, me tana whakaatu tonu i te pono o tana ngākau ki te whakarauora i te reo Māori i āna mahi i te ao pāpāho.

Hei tā te Hoa-Toihau o Te Mātāwai, a Waihoroi Shortland, "Kāore he tirotiro mō te ū tonu a Mātai ki te whakarauora i te reo Māori. Kua āwhina ia ki te para huarahi mō te reo i te mata o te pouaka whakaata, i hopukina ai te karu, te hinengaro auaha o te hunga rangatahi".

Ko Mātai te Pou Whakahaere o te reo irirangi ā-iwi o Tūranga FM, me tana whai kia matomato tonu te tipu, te āwhiowhio o te reo Māori ki Tūranga. Nā ōna pūkenga hautū me ana wheako amorangi i arahina ai e Mātai te tīmatanga, te whanaketanga me te whakatinanatanga o ngā rautaki reo a Rongowhakaata me Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, me tana noho mai anō ki ngā poari amorangi o tētahi rōpū kaitiaki ā-whānau, Te Tira Whakaari. Ko ia anō te Manukura Tuarua whakakapi mō Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori.

Hei tā Mātai, "He mea nui whakaharahara ki a au te mahi mā ngā iwi o Te Tai Rāwhiti i te Poari o Te Mātāwai. Ko te tūmanako ka whai tikanga aku mahi e haere tonu ai ngā mahi papai a Te Mātāwai, kaua ki Te Tai Rāwhiti anahe engari ki te motu nui tonu".

E mihi ana a Te Mātāwai ki te mema o te poari kua heke iho, ki a Tātere Jeremy Mcleod, mō ana mahi nunui me tana ngākau pono i ngā tau e toru ka hori nei.

Hei tā te Hoa-Toihau o Te Mātāwai, a Mereana Selby, "Ka nui rā ngā mihi ki a Tātere me āna mahi ki tua, me te mihi o te ngākau ki a ia mōna i āwhina ki te ārahi i te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Rāwhiti i ā rātou e kaha nei ki te whakarauora i te reo Māori i tō rātou rohe".

Ka tae atu a Mātai ki tana hui tuatahi a te poari o Te Mātāwai ā te Kohitātea 2020.

Kōrero ki te Karu Hōmiromiro:

E whā atu anō ngā kopounga hou ki te Poari o Te Mātāwai i te 2019:

Ko Charlie Tepana te piki tūranga mō Pānia Papa o te Kāhui o Tainui

Ko Muriwai Ihakara te piki tūranga mō Cathy Dewes o te Kāhui o Te Arawa

Ko Te Kahautu Maxwell te piki tūranga mō Bentham Ohia o te Kāhui o Mataatua

Ko Reihura Kahi te kopounga a te Minita Whanaketanga Māori

Te Pae Motuhake o Te Tai Rāwhiti appoints Mātai Smith to Te Mātāwai Board

Te Mātāwai Co-Chairs, Waihoroi Shortland and Mereana Selby, welcome the appointment of reo champion Matai Smith (Rongowhakaata, Ngāi Tāmanuhiri, Ngāti Kahungunu ki te Wairoa) to the Board of Te Mātāwai .

Mātai has served on Te Tai Rāwhiti Pae Motuhake over the past three years and was appointed to the Board of Te Mātāwai by Te Tai Rāwhiti in October 2019.

He has extensive experience working in broadcasting as an award winning presenter and producer, gracing our television screens for more than two decades. Mātai was a graduate from the first intake of Te Panekiretanga o Te Reo and exhibits an unquestionable commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori through his work in the broadcasting industry.

Te Mātāwai Co-Chair Waihoroi Shortland says, "There is no doubting Mātais commitment to the revitalisation of te reo Māori. He has helped to pave the way for te reo Māori on our screen, capturing the attention and imagination of our young people".

Mātai is the Station Manager for iwi radio station, Tūranga FM where he continues to ensure te reo Māori continues to grow and flourish in Gisborne. His leadership and governance experience has seen Mātai lead the genesis, development and fruition of both the Rongowhakaata and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri rautaki reo as well as sit on the governance boards of a whānau trust, Te Tira Whakaari and also acting as Deputy Chairman for Te Whakaruruhau o Ngā Reo Irirangi Māori.

Mātai says, "It is a huge privilege for me to serve the people of Te Tai Rāwhiti on the Board of Te Mātāwai. I hope that I can contribute in a meaningful way to continue the good work Te Mātāwai has begun not only in Te Tai Rāwhiti but also around the motu".

Te Mātāwai would like to thank outgoing board member, Tātere Jeremy Mcleod, for his hard-work and commitment during the past three years.

Te Mātāwai Co-Chair, Mereana Selby says, "We wish Tātere well in his future endeavours and thank him for helping to guide the Pae Motuhake of Te Tai Rāwhiti in their efforts to revitalise te reo Māori in their rohe".

Mātai will attend his first Te Mātāwai board meeting in January 2020.