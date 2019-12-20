What Women Want in 2020 - The Leadership Institute

Friday, 20 December, 2019 - 15:12

Flexible working opportunities, diverse senior leadership teams, clear policies, company purpose beyond the dollars and leadership trumped networks, social activities and free lunches when it came to what women want in the workplace, according to The Leadership Institute’s 2019 study of over 800 working women.

Dana Lightbody, CEO of The Leadership Institute and creator of the annual Women In Leadership Summit, shares her top five tips to get what you want in 2020: Reassess your priorities, are you where you want to be? If not, how are you going to get there. Any goal needs a plan of action;

Don’t leave anyone wondering where you want to go - make your intentions and desires clear to everyone around you;

Ambition is not a dirty word;

Flexibility is not career suicide - great companies recognise that work productivity rather than hours at a desk is what matters. You can work from anywhere that’s the point of technology;

Education is not something that stops when you graduate, make professional development your 2020 goal.

The Leadership Institute has confirmed that the Women In Leadership Summit will return on 20th - 23rd of October 2020 with keynote speakers confirmed to date including Gail Kelly, Former Group CEO and First Female CEO of a Big 4 Bank, Westpac, Colleen Callander, CEO, Sportsgirl, Judy Slatyer, CEO, Australian Red Cross and Justine Troy, Founder, 42 Below.