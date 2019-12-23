Tesla Model X the star performer in latest round of ANCAP safety testing

Monday, 23 December, 2019 - 10:01

The updated Tesla Model X has achieved excellent safety scores in the latest round of ANCAP safety testing, in line with the Tesla Model 3 which also achieved high scores earlier in the year.

The Model X is one of four vehicles to be recently given 5 star safety ratings by ANCAP, after it achieved a near perfect Adult Occupant Protection score of 98% (the record-equaling highest score to date) and the very high score of 94% for its Safety Assist features.

Luxury car manufacturer Audi received 5 star ANCAP safety ratings for its new A7 and Q8, with both models achieving excellent scores of 93% for Adult Occupant Protection.

The first MG to be tested since ANCAP increased its testing requirements in 2018, the MG HS also achieved 5 stars.

AA Motoring Services General Manager Stella Stocks says it’s fantastic to see not only high priced vehicles achieving top safety ratings.

"While we’ve come to expect the likes of Tesla and Audi will bring out vehicles with high levels of safety, it’s great to also see the MG HS, which starts at $31,999, achieve 5 stars," she said.

"The HS achieved 92% for Adult Occupant Protection; however a higher risk of injury was detected in side impact crash test scenarios."

The new Hyundai Venue achieved 4 stars, dogged by less advanced safety features, especially in its ability to avoid rear-end impact with vehicles in front. It achieved scores of just 62% respectively for its Safety Assist features, and for Pedestrian and Cyclist Protection.

The Jeep Wrangler, which was given a 1 star safety rating earlier in the year, was resubmitted for testing after some upgrades to its newer models. This time it achieved 3 stars.

"Jeep are to be commended for being proactive in lifting the level of safety in the Wrangler, with Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) and Blind Spot Monitoring (BSM) functionality available as standard across all models from November 2019," Stella said.

"The AEB is however unable to detect pedestrians and cyclists, and no changes have been made to the body to address the structural deficiencies. It also doesn’t have any Lane Keeping Systems fitted."

The full list of ANCAP’s vehicle safety ratings, other vehicle safety information and the specifications of the rated vehicles are available online at ancap.co.nz or rightcar.govt.nz.

