55 percent of NZers believe doing enough being done to meet infrastructure needs - study

Tuesday, 7 January, 2020 - 09:23

Over half of New Zealanders (55%) agree that we are not doing enough to meet the country’s infrastructure needs despite most (76%) agreeing that investing in infrastructure is vital to New Zealand’s future economic growth.

The Ipsos Global Advisor Study regularly asks respondents from around the world, including New Zealand, for their views on different topics. Recently, Ipsos conducted a study across 29 countries to explore the perceptions of the current infrastructure in different countries. In New Zealand, 561 people aged 18-74 participated in this survey and expressed their views regarding infrastructure in New Zealand.

Other highlights from the key findings include:

- Less than half of New Zealanders (46%) are satisfied with New Zealand’s national infrastructure.

- The majority (89%) are satisfied with the current quality of our airports, well above the global average of 67%.

- Only 29% of New Zealanders are satisfied with the new housing supply, below the global average of 43% and Australia at 52%.

- Just 28% are satisfied with solar energy infrastructure, behind the Australian result of 40%, but not dissimilar to the global average of 33%.

- Of all infrastructure types, New Zealanders are most likely to want new housing supply to be the government’s top priority (55%), followed by major and local road networks (46% and 41%, respectively).

- Concerns around rising sea levels have increased overtime as 44% of New Zealanders believe that we are poorly equipped in terms of our defences against rising sea levels.

Perceptions of New Zealand’s national infrastructure:

Just under half (46%) of New Zealanders are satisfied (very satisfied + fairly satisfied) with the country’s current national infrastructure and 28% have expressed dissatisfaction (fairly dissatisfied + very dissatisfied). Globally, in terms of satisfaction levels, New Zealand is very similar to the Australian result (47%) but well above the global average of 37%.

When asked what types of infrastructure should be made a priority for investment, housing topped the list with more than half of New Zealanders (55%) selecting this as a priority. This was followed by transport-

related infrastructure such as major road networks (46%), local road networks (41%), and rail infrastructure (40%).

Compared to global results, New Zealanders were significantly more likely to give a positive rating of the current quality of their digital infrastructure (67% cf. 55% global), water supply and sewerage (70% cf. 55%), electric vehicle charging (40% cf. 24%) and wind energy (51% cf. 34%).

Additionally, respondents were asked to rate the quality of New Zealand’s defences against rising sea levels. Some 44% of New Zealanders perceived the quality of infrastructure to be poor (fairly poor + very poor), which was a significant increase from 2017, when 37% gave a poor rating.

Is New Zealand doing enough?

In regard to investment in infrastructure, the majority of New Zealanders (76%) agree that investing in infrastructure is vital to New Zealand’s economic growth. Support for investment in infrastructure increases with age, with 90% of older New Zealanders (65-74 years) in support, versus 65% of New Zealanders aged 18-34.

The survey also asked respondents whether they believed that we are doing enough to meet infrastructure needs. Just 9% of New Zealanders believe that we are doing enough, and 55% think we could be doing more.

In exploring perceptions surrounding local infrastructure investment, only 24% of New Zealanders agree that their local area receives enough investment. Focusing on the three main urban centres of New Zealand (Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch), this proportion increases to 27%, a significantly higher figure than those outside these larger urban areas (19%).

Commenting on the Ipsos Global Advisor Study, Amanda Dudding, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos New Zealand, said: "It’s not surprising to see that new housing supply is one of the infrastructure types New Zealanders are least satisfied with, or that it’s where New Zealanders want to see investment. Our Ipsos New Zealand Issues Monitor has shown housing to be the biggest issue facing New Zealanders since it began in early 2018.

We can see that climate change is impacting our views on infrastructure too. More New Zealanders are dissatisfied with our defences against rising sea levels than when we asked two years ago and around a third of New Zealanders would like to see more investment in solar and wind energy infrastructure.

Transport infrastructure is another area New Zealanders would like to see more investment - in both roading (motorway and local roads) and rail.

There are a number of areas where our satisfaction with infrastructure stacks up well globally though, especially around our airports, digital infrastructure, water supply and sewerage, EV charging and wind energy."