CoreLogic QV December House Price Index: 'No Xmas break for the property market'

Wednesday, 8 January, 2020 - 05:00

While most of us will have enjoyed at least a few days break towards the end of last year, the property market doesn’t appear to have taken a back seat, with values continuing to grow off the back of an already strong spring selling season.

According to the CoreLogic QV December 2019 House Price Index, property values rose by 0.9% over the month, with the annual rate of growth increasing to 4.0%. That’s up from the 2.0% lull in June 2019, and the strongest annual growth figure since September 2017 (5.0%).

In fact, the quarterly rate of growth for the last three months of 2019 was 2.7%, which was the largest quarterly increase since November 2016 (3.9%). This was the point at which the Reserve Bank of NZ (RBNZ) made its final round of tightening of the loan to value ratio (LVR) restrictions, most significantly requiring residential property investors to have a 40% deposit for new loans.

Since the end of 2016 the RBNZ has been through two rounds of easing of the limits, however opted against a third in their most recent Financial Stability Review, partly due to the recent resurgence in the property market.

At the heart of the recent acceleration in value growth across the country is the recovery of property values in Auckland. Quarterly growth of 1.9% to close out the year was the strongest rate since November 2016 (consistent with NZ performance above). This has taken the average value of property in our largest city to $1.047m, just shy of the figure for the same time the year before ($1.048m) and reflects the value erosion from the beginning of 2019 being made up in the second half of the year.

CoreLogic Head of Research, Nick Goodall said "The end of 2019 saw a couple of high profile releases (bank capital requirements and LVR rules) from the Reserve Bank and ultimately they took a conservative stance with each of them. The resurgence in property value growth in the second half of the year, in conjunction with a lift in investor activity and lending, was enough to see the RBNZ take a ‘wait and see’ approach to making any changes which could accelerate further growth (and reduce financial stability). With this most recent data now available it appears that was a wise decision."

"The solid, if unspectacular, economy, persistently low unemployment and low interest rates, both actual and serviceability rates, alongside a historically low advertised stock levels continues to contribute to a demand/supply imbalance"

This is particularly true in Dunedin where growth in property values shows no sign of slowing down. Indeed, you have to go back almost 15 years (September 2005) to find a time when property values grew at a faster annual rate than we saw over the last 12 months (18.3%).

As noted last month, the average property value in Dunedin now exceeds that of Christchurch which is a much larger city - although we must also recognise the significant change across Christchurch and the wider region following the widespread damage caused by the earthquakes from almost a decade ago.

A significant and consistent lift in new residential dwelling supply has provided a much more balanced property market in the wider Christchurch area. This is especially the case when compared to Dunedin, where a strong local economy and persistent lack of property supply continues to translate to rising values.