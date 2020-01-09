ANZ NZ Truckometer December 2019

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 10:01

In December, the Light Traffic Index fell 2.0% m/m, while the Heavy Traffic fell 2.5% m/m, on top of a fall in November.

Sharon Zollner, ANZ Chief Economist, said "Annual growth in light traffic is still lifting but that of heavy traffic has now plateaued. The Light Traffic Index is the better economic indicator of the two; it suggests annual GDP growth will bounce around the 2% mark into the middle of next year."

"They agree that the slowdown in economic momentum may be finding a floor, consistent with our economic forecasts.

"But that said, the recent lift in annual growth in the two indexes is supportive of our view that annual GDP growth is set to bottom out around the current level of 2%

"The Light Traffic Index is suggesting modest positive GDP growth outturns over the next six months.

"We now have complete data for the December quarter. A model using the Heavy Traffic Index both contemporaneous and lagged one quarter, and the Light Traffic Index lagged two quarters, suggests growth of 0.5% q/q."