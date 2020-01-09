Central Otago Health and Safety Forum Inaugural Conference

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 12:17

If you think Health, Safety and Wellbeing is not a laughing matter, well think again! Register now for the event of the year hosted by one of the most recognisable and hairy comedy faces to come out of New Zealand, Ben Hurley.

You have heard of the 3 Cs of Health and Safety? Consultation, Cooperation and Coordination. Well, the Central Otago Health and Safety Forum brings you the 3 Es

- Engage, Enhance and Educate.

Take two days out of the office in our backyard of Queenstown, and join us at the Millennium Hotel.

We have an amazing line up of national and international keynote speakers including Liam Malone, Daniel Hummerdal, Andy Evans and Erik Hollnagel, who will talk on topics ranging from innovative training, critical risk assessment to Safety 2.

The aim of this conference it to ENGAGE with all levels of the work force from the team on the front line to the executive management. To ENHANCE your passion for your people and "doing work better", and to EDUCATE you about the key tools to help you manage your risks.

Health and Safety applies to all businesses so whether you are a multi-national corporate or a sole operator, a high physical risk construction company or a corner shop, and everything in between. This conference is your opportunity to be informed and inspired.

Register now for early bird and member discounts. Strictly limited numbers.