NZ company aeroe launches modular bike bag system in NZ and around the World

Thursday, 9 January, 2020 - 14:06

Brothers Mike and Paddy Maguire are hugely motivated to deliver these new products to riders around the world as it was their Dad, Pat Maguire’s, final invention before he passed away from cancer in August 2019. From the time of Pat’s diagnosis in late 2018 until he passed away he was doing what he loved the most, developing a new idea into a tangible reality.

Back in 2006 Aeroe founder Pat walked the floors of the Eurobike trade show, looking for the latest products available for carrying gear on bikes. What he found was some great advancements in bags, fabrics and waterproof panniers, but the racks being offered were the same wire or tubular welded designs with origins dating back to more than 100 years earlier. Pat responded by designing the original ‘quick-mount-release’ bike rack that could attach to the

front forks or rear stays on virtually any bike. The resulting product was marketed and sold into 12 countries under the Freeload brand, before the intellectual property was acquired by Thule, who continue to market it globally as the Thule Tour Rack.

Eight years on, aeroe was formed, and Pat and his team have leveraged off their experience in the industry and created their most innovative and exciting range of bike accessories to date.

Aeroe offers a simple, secure and stylish way to carry gear on any type of bike including e-bikes.

Their fresh innovation is the patented aeroe quick mount system, which provides a universal ‘mount’ that can be quickly fixed to any bike’s handle bar, front forks, rear stays or seatpost. The unique fully waterproof aeroe bags can then be attached to the mount using a simple "twist and click" motion locking the bag into position. The aeroe system can fit any bike including those used for mountain biking, bike touring and commuting.

Following on from a successful launch at Eurobike and the Outdoor Retailer show in Denver USA, aeroe now have distributors of their products in New Zealand, Australia, USA, Japan and have intentions to establish the brand globally.

Here in New Zealand, all aeroe products are available in good bike shops across the country with distributor Marleen Wholesalers Limited having received their first shipment in time for the summer season.

Mike Maguire, Director of aeroe: "It’s great to see Kiwis starting to use aeroe products on an everyday basis whether they’re using their bike for adventure or commuting. Our mission at aeroe is to help make it easy and enjoyable for riders to carry their gear while biking or e-biking. We feel we have achieved this with our aeroe bike bag system, and the word is starting to spread among cyclists. To have the great team at Marleen Wholesalers as our New Zealand distributor gives us the reach to have our products available in local bike shops across New Zealand in time for summer"

Retailers who are interested in stocking aeroe products can contact Marleen Wholesalers Limited at www.marleen.co.nz. Consumers interested in viewing or purchasing product can enquire at their local bike shop. An extended range of new exciting products to complement their existing range is also due for launch in 2020. Visit www.aeroe.com for more information and news.