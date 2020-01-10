Trade Me's most popular motor listings for 2019 revealed

Friday, 10 January, 2020 - 08:06

A $1.8m McLaren, a James Bond-style Aston Martin and Logan Dodds’ campervan have been named the hottest vehicles of the year, according to Trade Me’s most viewed Motors of 2019.

Trade Me Head of Motors Alan Clark said high performance vehicles and immaculate classics dominated the top 10.

"Kiwis love to dream and last year it was the very rare, and very expensive vehicles that took out the top two spots. The most viewed vehicle of the year was a 2019 McLaren Senna, which appeared onsite for a cool $1.8 million. The victory grey coupe clocked up just shy of 146,000 views as eagle-eyed motoring enthusiasts around the country raced to site to check it out.

"Pulling up in second place was a 1964 Aston Martin DB5 - the model made famous by Sean Connery in the James Bond film Goldfinger . This beauty comes with a $1.2 million price tag and is still up for grabs having drawn 141,000 views so far."

While not technically high performance or a classic, a campervan also made the list. "Social media influencer Logan Dodds became something of a star a few years back after a travel video he made went viral bringing him an Instagram following of nearly 50,000. His

Mitsubishi Delica squeezed past that figure, pulling in nearly 54,000 views in an effort to find his ‘old girl’ a new home for someone keen to crank out some more adventures with her.

"The quirkiest vehicle to make the top 10 was a 1971 Bond Bug, one of just two in the country. Unsurprisingly it generated plenty of attention from collectors both locally and internationally and didn’t take too long to get snapped up."

Mr Clark said other classics to pique Kiwis’ interest in 2019 included a collection of Landrovers, a 1966 Ford Mustang Fastback, a 1972 Nissan Skyline Hakosuka GT-R and a 1974 Mazda RX3.

"Then there was a 1965 Triumph Spitfire that came with a very honest description that while it looked great, it would never pass a warrant in its current state and would be ‘really really dangerous in a crash’. It was ready to be picked up from Uncle Maurice, who is a good talker, in Martinborough. Once again, our members have proven humour is a sure-fire way to get some interest on a listing. So take note if you’re looking to sell your vehicle this year."

The top ten most viewed Trade Me motoring listings of 2019

1. McLaren Senna - 145,960 views

2. James Bond Aston Martin - 141,000 views

3. Nissan Skyline - 67,958 views

4. Collection of Land Rovers - 77,500 views

5. Ford Mustang - 59,878 views

6. Triumph Spitfire - 59,475 views

7. Bond Bug - 56,577 views

8. Ferrari F12 - 55,655 views

9. Logan Dodd’s campervan - 53,906 views

10. Mazda RX3 - 53,534 views