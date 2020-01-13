Suncorp NZ appoints Marie Hosking Executive Manager Corporate Affairs

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 09:30

Marie Hosking has been appointed Executive Manager, Corporate Affairs for Suncorp New Zealand and its Vero and Asteron Life brands.

Most recently, Marie led Air New Zealand’s award-winning Communications function. She was instrumental in securing the airline’s New Zealand corporate reputation leadership position for five consecutive years and in achieving Australia’s most reputable company title for the past three years.

Before joining Air New Zealand, Marie led Mercury Energy’s communications team. She has extensive reputation, crisis management and journalism experience including working in the parliamentary press gallery and as a ministerial press secretary.

Suncorp New Zealand’s Chief Executive Paul Smeaton says Marie is an outstanding addition to the Suncorp team.

"Trust and reputation are paramount in our industry. Marie has an exceptional record as a corporate communications leader who can successfully grow brand reputation. Her skills will progress the work we are doing to create a better today for our customers," says Paul.

Marie says she is delighted to have the opportunity to apply her skills in a new sector as part of a top 20 ASX listed company with nearly 10 million customers across New Zealand and Australia.

"Suncorp New Zealand and its Vero and Asteron Life brands are there for customers for the moments that matter. I’m very excited to be stepping into this role. I am looking forward to helping strengthen the reputation and deepen the connections Suncorp New Zealand’s brands have with customers."

Marie will start as Executive Manager Corporate Affairs on 28 January 2020.