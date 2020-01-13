Best Foods signs on as major sponsor for the Vodafone Warriors

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 14:04

Aotearoa’s favourite mayo brand, Best Foods, is teaming up with New Zealand’s favourite rugby league team, the Vodafone Warriors. Best Foods have unveiled a two-year major sponsorship, kicking off from 13 January 2020.

Fans can expect to see the Best Foods logo appearing on the Vodafone Warriors shorts and Best Foods is planning new in-stadium surprises to spread the love (and the mayo) to all their fans.

Best Foods’ Australasian Head of Business Development Matt Rigby says working with the Vodafone New Zealand Warriors is a perfect fit for the brand: "We’re stoked to partner the Vodafone Warriors. The team is a potent force in Kiwi communities. We’re proud to be working with an organisation that gives back to the community, has a unique voice in Aotearoa and, most importantly, has mana."

Glenn Critchley, GM Commercial Vodafone Warriors says Best Foods is a natural fit for the brand: "Best Foods is a firm favourite in Aotearoa. This sponsorship is a perfect alignment of two likeminded brands and will allow us to continue to make a difference in the lives of New Zealanders of all ages through our game, our brand and our athletes."