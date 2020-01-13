New campaign to tackle low awareness of ACC’s role and services

Monday, 13 January, 2020 - 16:02

ACC’s research indicates that almost half of New Zealanders and nearly 60% of MÄori have low awareness of ACC’s role and services. To address this, ACC is launching an awareness campaign that will highlight the scale and range of services it delivers across injury prevention, care and recovery.

"Low awareness and understanding of ACC can stop people from coming to us for help when things go wrong - it’s something we want to change in order to positively impact health outcomes of New Zealanders", says Emma Powell, ACC’s Chief Customer Officer. The more awareness New Zealanders have of us and our range of services the greater chance we have of achieving that."

The six-month campaign will cover a range of topics, with an initial focus on some of the more surprising things ACC is involved in across water safety, sport, healthy relationships and workplace injuries. It will feature across digital, radio, print and outdoor locations, reaching over 98% of New Zealand, with a budget of up to $3.35 million.

"We’re using locals, rather than professional actors, in our videos which show there are two sides to the

everyday situations we find ourselves in. Our storytelling points to the moment where things could go well or not so well and allows us to use that moment to point to our role. It’s all about encouraging awareness of our surroundings and watching out for each other to prevent injuries."

"At ACC we’re huge supporters of people getting out and embracing the Kiwi way of life and following their passion, whether that’s mountain biking, doing bombs off the local wharf, exploring Aotearoa’s great walks or a game of rugby with mates. We want people to enjoy life knowing that ACC is supporting them to stay injury free and to get back to everyday life if the unexpected happens."