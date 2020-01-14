Toyota's new environmentally-friendly compact SUV, the C-HR hybrid

Tuesday, 14 January, 2020 - 09:01

The new C-HR hybrid, launched this month, is one of those rare vehicles that appeals to two distinct new car buyers - on the one hand, young professionals looking for a fun and environmentally-friendly compact SUV and on the other, empty nesters with the same desires but less family and stuff to carry.

Available in standard and Limited grades, the C-HR hybrid offers stunning, up-to-date eye-catching design and a new generation multimedia system.

While the punchy 1.2 litre turbocharged petrol engine remains available, the new hybrid version has the same 1.8 litre petrol engine as the popular Corolla hybrid - offering today’s driver the twin benefit of lower carbon emissions and great combined fuel consumption of only 4.3l/100 km.

Toyota New Zealand Chief Operating Officer Neeraj Lala said the hybrid variant is expected to sell like hotcakes.

"We’re expanding the C-HR with Toyota’s hybrid-electric technology because it’s becoming increasingly popular among consumers due to its low emissions, great fuel economy and proven reliability," Mr Lala said.

"Kiwi consumers are becoming more cognisant of the environmental impact of their vehicle. The increase of hybrids in our range to 17% of total sales has dropped our overall average CO2 emissions by 9% on last year’s results.

"It’s great to be able to offer the environmental performance of the hybrid-electric engine in such a visually different and funky compact SUV package," he said.

The C-HR is the eighth Toyota model in New Zealand to currently offer a hybrid-electric powertrain, joining Camry, Corolla hatch and sedan, RAV4 and the Prius, Prius c and Prius Prime.

The C-HR hybrid delivers 90kW of total system output with combined CO2 emissions of 97g/km. By comparison, the C-HR 1.2 litre petrol turbo engine delivers 85kW of power and generates CO2 emissions of 144-148g/km from a combined fuel consumption of 6.4-6.5 l/100km depending on the variant.

In a first for a Toyota in New Zealand, the C-HR will be enhanced with a new multimedia system that incorporates an 8-inch touchscreen display (previously 6.1-inch) and full smartphone integration including Apple CarPlay® [1] and Android Auto™ [2].

As well as introducing the hybrid version, the 2020 C-HR receives a facelift featuring a revised front-end with deep, curvy character lines emerging from a prominent Toyota badge that’s flanked by the headlights and lead into the narrower core body.

At the rear, new LED taillights are incorporated. They run below the windows and continue above the rear wheel where they marry to a high beltline and distinctive C-pillar with hidden door handles. The rear is a cohesive balance of elaborate lines, with the taillights protruding outward and the hatchback - outfitted with both a lip spoiler and cantilevered wing tapering neatly inboard.

The higher-equipped C-HR Limited - hybrid and petrol - has a Panoramic View Monitor, providing a surround view of the vehicle at speeds of 20km/h or lower, a gloss black back door lip spoiler, rear sequential indicators and a new 18-inch alloy wheel design. Buyers wanting an All Wheel Drive version, have one option - the petrol C-HR Limited.

C-HR is built on a Toyota New Global Architecture platform (TNGA) and offers a fluent, engaging driving experience due to its exceptional rigidity, low centre of gravity and optimised suspension layout.

Mr Lala said the C-HR appeals to people who are looking for a compact SUV that has exceptional interior and exterior styling.

"Our customers get something very special with C-HR. They love the high driving position but don’t want the larger volume of an off-roader. C-HR offers a unique personality in the growing compact SUV segment," he said.

State of the art Toyota Safety Sense active safety features come as standard in the C-HR and includes a Pre-Collision System with Autonomous Emergency Braking, All speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, and Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist. A reversing camera, Blind Spot Monitor, Parking Support Alert with front and rear clearance sensors and Rear Cross Traffic Alert also come as standard.

A wide range of contemporary colours will be available for the 2020 C-HR, from Crystal Pearl to Shadow Platinum, Ink, Sun Fusion and Nebula Blue. New to the range for 2020 are Graphite, Emotional Red and Inferno.

The Limited has the option of two-tone colourway featuring a black roof which sets off the bodywork painted in either Crystal Pearl, Shadow Platinum, Emotional Red, Inferno, Sun Fusion or Nebula Blue.

The Toyota Drive-away pricing includes all on road costs; WOF, registration, a full tank of fuel, the Toyota Care Service Advantage fixed price servicing package, floor mats, and the three years or 100,000 kms warranty.

The 2020 Toyota C-HR range is priced at;

C-HR 1.2P Turbo FWD SUV CVT $32,990

C-HR 1.2P Turbo Limited FWD SUV CVT $35,990

C-HR 1.2P Turbo Limited AWD SUV CVT $37,490

C-HR 1.8 Hybrid FWD SUV E-CVT $34,990

C-HR 1.8 Hybrid Limited FWD SUV E-CVT $37,990

Two tone paint option is available on Limited grades at an extra $400