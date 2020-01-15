New Chief Executive appointed at Meat Industry Association

Wednesday, 15 January, 2020 - 09:32

The Meat Industry Association (MIA) has appointed Sirma Karapeeva as the organisation’s new chief executive.

Ms Karapeeva, who is currently MIA’s Trade and Economic Manager, has been with the trade association since 2015.

Prior to the MIA, she has held a variety of trade, policy and regulatory roles at the Ministry for Primary Industries, the Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment and the former Ministry of Economic Development. Ms Karapeeva has a Bachelor of Business Studies, First Class Honours, from Massey University, Palmerston North.

She succeeds Tim Ritchie, who is retiring after 12 years in the role.

John Loughlin, chairman of MIA, said: "MIA is pleased to be able to appoint someone of Sirma’s calibre. She has built up important relationships across government and the industry and this will be vital as we collaborate with others to advance the interests of the red meat sector and New Zealand’s wider primary sector.

"Sirma has a strong understanding of the red meat sector’s priorities and challenges, practical

experience and understanding of the international trade environment, negotiations and agreements

and expertise in policy development.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Tim Ritchie for his service to the meat processing and exporting industry. He has made an outstanding contribution and we wish him well in his retirement."

Ms Karapeeva said: "The red meat sector is operating in an increasingly complex environment and faces a number of challenges both domestically and internationally.

"I am looking forward to supporting the sector to capture opportunities and position the industry as an innovative and progressive producer and exporter of safe, high quality food. Meat processing is the country’s largest manufacturing industry and makes a significant contribution to New Zealand."

She begins the new role in April.