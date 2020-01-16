New monthly vehicle subscription service to launch in New Zealand

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 09:28

Kiwis will soon have access to a new, monthly, vehicle subscription service, with no finance or leases and the ability to start, stop or change vehicles to suit their lifestyle.

Turners is launching www.Carly.co.nz in New Zealand, after its successful debut in Australia in 2019. Around 200 vehicles will be supplied by Turners to the Carly fleet within six months of launch, allowing customers to choose the perfect car for their lifestyle, from an economy hatch for around town through to 7-seater SUVs for the bigger family. Cars can also be switched periodically if a customer’s needs change, for example, a van is needed for moving house, an SUV for a holiday, or a larger vehicle for a growing family.

Carly launched in Australia in March 2019 and is that country’s first truly flexible car subscription offering. There’s no long-term contracts, just a simple monthly subscription that can be cancelled at any time.

New concepts such as vehicle subscription and car sharing are a part of the future and while the vehicle subscription concept is still new, it is rapidly gaining in popularity. Not only does it offer flexibility, variety, minimal commitment and an all-round simpler solution to vehicle ownership, the single monthly payment covers all the usual costs of vehicle ownership, from registration and insurance to servicing and maintenance.

Customers can choose and switch cars to suit their lifestyle and their needs. Carly will provide the flexibility that many drivers and especially younger generations are now seeking - no long-term commitments, no upfront costs or loans to buy a car and the ability to change cars when you want. Whilst the transition of consumers moving from buying vehicles to utilising vehicle subscription services is expected to take time, the strong potential of car subscription is supported by the large number of vehicle manufacturers and startups launching services in the USA and recent large investment by Softbank in the sector.

Alternative vehicle ownership models are on the rise internationally, and vehicle subscription programmes could account for nearly 10% of all new vehicle sales in the US and Europe by 2025. In developed markets like the UK and the US, subscription-based ownership models have already crossed 10% of monthly household incomes, driven in large part by the benefits experienced by consumers such as greater flexibility and a reduction in costs incurred including the purchase of vehicles, parking, insurance, fuel and maintenance.