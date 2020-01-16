LiveChat acquires the livechat.com domain

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 10:29

LiveChat, Inc., the maker of LiveChat, ChatBot and HelpDesk, has just acquired livechat.com domain.

The purchase of the domain is related to the company’s marketing strategy consequently realized with the implementation of other products: ChatBot, HelpDesk.

In the opinion of the Management Board, it will increase the marketing potential of the Group.

The management Board doesn’t disclose the value of the transaction to protect the interest of the company, which may negotiate similar contracts in the future.

In 2018, the company purchased the chatbot.com and helpdesk.com domains for its other products, the chatbot platform and the ticketing systems.

Szymon Klimczak, CMO at LiveChat

"We've been trying to get it since establishing LiveChat back in 2002! Through that time we have managed to grow livechatinc.com to the point where traffic-wise it is listed as 306th domain in the entire internet (source: Ahrefs, https://lnkd.in/eKMG8Wa).

One might question if the right domain is really needed for the online business to succeed? We've lost thousands of customers, but we still managed to grow LiveChat's customer base from 0 to over 28,000 businesses from 150+ countries.

That makes us repeat the same question - is the domain really crucial? We've always felt like this important piece was missing. Writing down email address @ livechatinc.com just didn't feel right. We needed a statement. A proof of us going all in. And now, when we just got it, we are super excited about the future! All the pieces are finally in place!"