Queenstown Airport Corporation director appointed

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 11:24

The Queenstown Lakes District Council (QLDC) has appointed a new director to the Queenstown Airport Corporation (QAC) Board of Directors. Queenstown resident Simon Flood was recommended as the successful applicant at a governance subcommittee meeting in November 2019, and appointed by Council during a Public Excluded section of the 12 December meeting.

Mr Flood has an extensive business background, with more than 25 years as a business leader, investor and financial analyst. Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult said Mr Flood’s experience would prove a valuable addition to the QAC board.

"We had a lot of interest in this vacancy with some highly skilled applicants. After a thorough selection process, we are happy to welcome Simon Flood to the board of QAC," he said.

"We’re confident Simon has the right skills to help provide strong governance for the organisation during this busy and challenging time of growth. He has a solid track record of leadership and we’re looking forward to seeing that applied at QAC."