Isuzu trucks claim unprecedented 20th consecutive year as number one

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 13:49

Isuzu Trucks has done it again, claiming the triple crown as Number One supplier of new light, medium and heavy commercial trucks for 2019.

In doing so, Isuzu achieved an unprecedented 20th consecutive year as the top brand in terms of overall new truck sales.

"I would like to thank all of our customers from single truck owners to the major fleets who have supported Isuzu trucks over the past two decades," said General Manager, Dave Ballantyne.

"I also want to acknowledge our Master Truck dealer network and our Authorized Service Centre partners for their efforts and hard work in achieving this result."

The success of Isuzu comes with a renewed focus over recent years on enhancing the end-user experience, increased Head Office engagement with the factory in Japan as well as ongoing investment by dealer partners.

"I firmly believe that we have one of the most comprehensive and committed dealer networks in the country and they have been crucial in the success of Isuzu trucks in New Zealand over many years," said Mr Ballantyne.

"The network believes in and is committed to Isuzu, their passion and enthusiasm for the product shows through time and time again.

"The quality and all-round functionality, as well as fit for purpose, of our trucks continues to improve year over year and this is reflected in our ongoing sales success."

The start of the new decade has also provided an opportunity for the team at Isuzu Head Office to crystalize plans for coming years.

"Our overall goal is to keep the momentum going as a collaborative approach between Isuzu Japan, our dealer network and Isuzu New Zealand, with the ultimate objective to grow our customer base and support existing and new customers to the absolute best of our abilities," concluded Mr Ballantyne.