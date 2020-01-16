Singapore Airlines Monthly Operating Statistics for December 2019

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 15:14

In December 2019, SIA Group airlines' passenger carriage (measured in revenue passenger-kilometres) grew 7.9% compared to last year, outpacing capacity (measured in available seat-kilometres) growth of 4.8%. Passenger load factor (PLF) rose by 2.6 percentage points to 87.6%.

Singapore Airlines' PLF improved by 2.0 percentage points year-on-year to an all-time record high of 87.5%. Passenger carriage increased 8.7% compared to last year, against capacity injection of 6.1%. PLF improved for all route regions except for South West Pacific. This was mainly due to stronger passenger demand during the year-end peak for most routes.

SilkAir's systemwide passenger carriage decreased by 7.6% as capacity contracted by 13.2%. This led to a 5.1 percentage point improvement in PLF to 84.3%. Capacity contracted as eleven destinations were transferred to Scoot in 2019. Strong growth in capacity on Australia routes was matched by growth in traffic.

Scoot's PLF improved 3.2 percentage points to 88.7% as passenger carriage increased by 10.1% against capacity expansion of 6.1%. Improved performance for Southeast Asia and tactical promotions in North Asia led to higher PLF in East Asia. West Asia recorded improvement in demand, while Rest of World benefitted from stronger connecting traffic. During the month, Scoot launched new services from Singapore to Kota Kinabalu, previously served by SilkAir.

Cargo load factor (CLF) was 4.2 percentage points lower, as the 9.9% decline in cargo traffic (measured in freight tonne-kilometres) outpaced the contraction in capacity of 3.6%. All route regions registered declines in CLF.