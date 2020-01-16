Survey highlights importance of destination management for Auckland

Thursday, 16 January, 2020 - 16:17

Auckland is one of New Zealand’s top visitor destinations and its focus on taking responsibility to address the impact of tourism on the region has been backed by a new survey of Kiwis.

Today, Tourism New Zealand and Tourism Industry Aotearoa released the findings of ‘Mood of the Nation’ research that measures New Zealanders’ perceptions of tourism. The initial survey was conducted in November 2019 - before the peak tourism season began - and another survey and report will be published at the end of the peak season.

The research presents insights into what New Zealanders and specific regions around the country see as the benefits and challenges of tourism, which the government and the tourism industry can use to put the correct measures in place to reduce pressure points.

The research found 98 per cent of New Zealanders see international tourism as beneficial for the country, with 93 per cent proud that New Zealand is an attractive tourism destination.

While there are concerns about the impact of tourism on the Auckland region, locals recognise the benefits that tourism brings, including delivering economic growth for the region (62 per cent), creating employment opportunities for residents (61 per cent) and growth opportunities for businesses (59 per cent).

Steve Armitage, General Manager Destination, ATEED, says: "This research validates the role of the destination management - an integral part of Auckland’s Destination AKL 2025 strategy which is already being delivered. It also reinforces the need to ensure future growth in visitor numbers is sustainably managed and benefits Auckland, rather than simply attracting greater numbers of visitors.

"Auckland’s industry shares our commitment to sustainable tourism, continuing to focus on the delivery of sustainable and desirable outcomes, advocating for kaitiakitanga and kotahitanga for our region and people."