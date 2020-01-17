Idyllic Central Hawke’s Bay venue offers lifestyle plus income

Friday, 17 January, 2020 - 15:34

An idyllic riverside property for sale in Central Hawke’s Bay provides an opportunity for a new owner to embrace a change of lifestyle while enjoying income from an established event centre business.

Located a short drive south of Hastings, River Park Event Centre is a stunning rural estate set on the bank of the Tukituki River.

The popular venue is ideal for hosting weddings, outdoor concerts, corporate functions, group retreats and other large events for up to 1,000 guests.

Purpose-built event facilities include a raised performance stage, lounge bar, covered dining patio, two retail service areas and the largest commercial kitchen in Central Hawke’s Bay.

A newly completed townhouse with a modern kitchen and decks flowing off the open plan living area allows a new owner to enjoy a peaceful rural lifestyle between events.

Danny Blair and James Bridge of Colliers International Hawke’s Bay have been exclusively appointed to market the property at 797 Pourerere Road for sale by negotiation.

Blair says an enthusiastic buyer could readily take advantage of the business potential that the property affords.

"If you're seeking a change of pace in a stunning location, with a lifestyle business to provide you with annual income and a comfortable home, this opportunity needs to be inspected.

"The property is superbly located only 10km from Waipawa, which is the second-largest town in Central Hawke’s Bay.

"It is within an easy 35-minute drive of Hastings and less than an hour of Hawke’s Bay Airport in Napier, making it easily accessible to visitors from outside the region.

"Guests can stay overnight in two cottages or camp on the extensive grounds, which are serviced by a well- appointed ablution block.

"The 4ha property provides ample onsite parking for guests and buses, as well as plenty of room to further develop the accommodation facilities.

"With extensive improvements in place and abundant scope for further growth, this is an ideal opportunity to take River Park Event Centre to the next level."

Bridge says the property is set on established, low-maintenance grounds with fencing and security gates.

"Access is via dual entranceways fronting Pourerere Road just east of the Tukituki River. Asphalt roading, fringed by an attractive stand of trees, provides full drive around access."

The venue’s main entrance, which is incorporated in the ground floor of the townhouse wing, fronts a sealed car park.

It leads to a main event area comprising a 202sq m licensed lounge bar, 73sq m veranda and 120sq m covered dining patio, which can be extended using a marquee over the adjoining grassed lawn.

The commercial kitchen, which can cater for up to 1,000 guests, has a built-in chiller and a registered food certificate to July 2020. Two retail windows, facing the patio and stage areas, allow for outdoor service.

The 145sq m raised stage sits on the extensive lawn facing the event centre. It adjoins a comfortable changeroom for performers and a 55sq m tractor shed.

The 192sq m townhouse was completed in 2016-17. Ground floor facilities include a laundry, office, commercial storeroom and 96sq m double carport.

The first floor features an open plan living and dining area with excellent flow to 53sq m of decks, and a kitchen with bifold windows overlooking the grounds.

There are two bedrooms, with the ability to create a third, and a generous bathroom with separate shower and bath.

Two cottages provide a combined 24sq m of overnight guest accommodation. Each has a queen size bed and a sliding door onto a 10sq m covered front deck.

The guest ablution block has separate male and female facilities, each with four showers and six toilets. A separate disabled bathroom is located on the ground floor of the townhouse wing.

The property has full services including an onsite sewer and septic system with capacity for 1,500 people.

Water is supplied under the Hautope Water Scheme, the shares of which are transferrable. It is stored in a 26,000-litre tank and treated and tested monthly to strict food standards.

River Park Event Centre is a member of the New Zealand Motor Caravan Association and advertises events on the NZMCA website. It offers free overnight camping to members and event ticket holders.

Recent and upcoming events include the River Park Blues Festival, The Topp Twins, The Warratahs and The Lady Killers.